Warp Finance Hits Market Cap of $946,642.14 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $946,642.14 and $11,546.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $202.53 or 0.00333385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

