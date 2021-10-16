Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Up 52.4% in September

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

