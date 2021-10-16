Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wave Life Sciences and Nurix Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 71.12%. Given Wave Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wave Life Sciences is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences -746.67% -215.47% -55.13% Nurix Therapeutics -389.44% -28.14% -20.68%

Risk & Volatility

Wave Life Sciences has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Nurix Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences $20.08 million 13.02 -$149.91 million ($3.82) -1.35 Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million 71.88 -$43.24 million ($2.76) -10.45

Nurix Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wave Life Sciences. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wave Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Wave Life Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

