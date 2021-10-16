WAX Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $494.06 million and approximately $23.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,799,262,182 coins and its circulating supply is 1,776,796,530 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

