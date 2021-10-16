WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.14 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $408.29 million and approximately $58.14 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

