WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $8.15 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

