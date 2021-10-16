WEMIX (WEMIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.32 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $208.28 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002777 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00111234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.21 or 1.00001127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.14 or 0.06362919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002650 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

