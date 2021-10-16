WeOwn Price Tops $0.0122 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $105,114.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00204674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

