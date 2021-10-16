WePower One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,328.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. WePower has a market cap of $4.04 million and $6,328.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WePower has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00207994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00093059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

