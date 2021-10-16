Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDO. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$14.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.21.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1237675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$634,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,150,422.08. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000 over the last quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

