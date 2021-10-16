Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

