Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:WEA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.27. 12,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,135. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

