Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:WEA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.27. 12,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,135. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
