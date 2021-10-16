Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.91. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,303,277 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $271.41 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 678,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

