Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.22

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.22 and traded as low as $25.40. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 26,276 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.