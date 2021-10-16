Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 33.5% in September

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WHG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,877. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.