Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of UP stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. 1,592,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

