Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.75.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.