Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $10.38. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 441,069 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $436.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

