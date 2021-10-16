WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce sales of $252.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.50 million and the lowest is $179.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $288.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $733.63 million, with estimates ranging from $710.30 million to $768.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

WOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

