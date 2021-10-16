WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.62. WidePoint shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 26,107 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $49.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that WidePoint Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WidePoint by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.