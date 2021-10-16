Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $6.78. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,899 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

