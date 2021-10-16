Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,447 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 789,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.11 and a 200-day moving average of $236.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

