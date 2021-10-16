Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.13. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

