Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

