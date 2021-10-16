Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

WTFC stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.