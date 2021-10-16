Woodcoin (LOG) 1-Day Volume Tops $57,124.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $622,448.28 and approximately $57,124.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,711.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.00 or 0.06357947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00307183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.89 or 0.01045742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.37 or 0.00445341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.00312899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00284847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

