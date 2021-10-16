Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $13.09 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $13.09 billion and approximately $348.41 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $60,689.49 or 0.99963753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00047008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00718644 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 215,765 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

