Wrapped NXM Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.26 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $89.26 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.23 or 0.00086435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00205361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00093722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

