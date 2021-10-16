WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the September 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,524.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

