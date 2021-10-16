WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the September 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,524.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $25.15.
About WuXi AppTec
