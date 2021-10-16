WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

