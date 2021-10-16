X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Achieves $6.52 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $58,660.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003661 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,673,692,680 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.