Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 586,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XENE. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 960.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

