Xiotri Price Hits $177.15 on Top Exchanges (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for approximately $177.15 or 0.00287500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a market cap of $782,639.29 and approximately $499.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.