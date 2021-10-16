XMON (XMON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $647,534.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, XMON has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and $647,534.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $7,759.91 or 0.12749195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.13 or 0.99928125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.52 or 0.06378804 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.