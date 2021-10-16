Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Xometry stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

