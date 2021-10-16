xRhodium Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $201.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003443 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001223 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00026867 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000730 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003525 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

