XTRABYTES Price Up 11.8% This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $527,386.77 and approximately $40.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00094556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

