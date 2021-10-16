XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $444.70 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $444.70 million and approximately $50.09 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00206301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00092673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

