Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 73.4% in September

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,927,900 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 1,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 494.3 days.
YMDAF stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Yamada has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $5.42.
Yamada Company Profile
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.