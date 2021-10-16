Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 44,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,300 shares of company stock worth $97,350.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.38. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$166.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

