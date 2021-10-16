Ycash (YEC) 1-Day Volume Tops $29,641.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $29,641.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00204947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00130345 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,683,356 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

