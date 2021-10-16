Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,078.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $851,061.48 and approximately $30,078.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00111234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.21 or 1.00001127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.14 or 0.06362919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

