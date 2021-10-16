YENTEN Price Hits $0.0030 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $123,788.79 and $178.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 79.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,911.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.56 or 0.06278847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00306664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01032393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00089114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00439690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.01 or 0.00311950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00282259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004758 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

