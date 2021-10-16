YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) One Day Volume Hits $61,314.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $83,174.52 and $61,314.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00006036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00204297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00093424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.