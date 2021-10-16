Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

BSBR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 2,483,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,962. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.73%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 307,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

