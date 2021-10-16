Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.11 Million

Brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce sales of $433.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.30 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $476.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BMRN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

