Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRKN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $3.88 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

