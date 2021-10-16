Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

