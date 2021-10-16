Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post sales of $419.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $419.70 million. Forward Air reported sales of $332.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Forward Air by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Forward Air by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Forward Air by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.