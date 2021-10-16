Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.01 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,911.22.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $145,156,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,563.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,776.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,594.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

